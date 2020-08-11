Tennis

Jo Konta in good spirits day after health scare at Top Seed Open

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Johanna Konta of British Bulldogs plays a forehand in her match against Jodie Burrage of Union Jacks during Day One of the St. James's Place Battle Of The Brits Team Tennis at National Tennis Centre on July 27, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

Britain's Johanna Konta appeared to be in good spirits on Tuesday, posting an upbeat note on social media the day after suffering heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova at the Top Seed Open.

The world No. 15 needed medical attention just minutes into her opening round match in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, before she was able to continue playing.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, 29-year-old Konta did not mention her heart scare but said she was disappointed by her result at the Top Seed Open.

Tennis

Halep struggles but advances on return at Prague Open

3 HOURS AGO

"Not the result I wanted, however so incredibly grateful to be competing again," the third-seeded Konta tweeted. "Looking forward to my next opportunity."

The Top Seed Open marks the first WTA Tour tournament in the United States since the COVID-19 outbreak put much of the professional sports calendar on hold.

Play Icon
WATCH

Coaching Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - Wimbledon special of Tennis Legends

00:35:09

Tennis

Andy Murray's days competing with the world's best not over, says coach Jamie Delgado

5 HOURS AGO
WTA Lexington

Johanna Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

14 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On