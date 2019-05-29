Konta through to French Open third round for first time

Johanna Konta overcame a late wobble to defeat Lauren Davis and reach the third round of the French Open for the first time.

The British number one looked to be easing through at 5-0 in the deciding set but three match points slipped away and from there things got decidedly hairy for Konta.

She found herself at 5-3 and 0-40 as Davis threatened to get back on serve but Konta showed tremendous grit to win five points in a row and the match 6-3 1-6 6-3.

Having won her first main-draw match at Roland Garros on Monday against Antonia Lottner, Konta can be satisfied with getting this far, but her chances of going further improved after her expected opponent, fourth seed Kiki Bertens, withdrew through illness early in her clash with Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova.

The young Slovakian is a rising talent but, after arriving in Paris on the back of a run to the final in the big WTA Tour event in Rome, Konta is carrying plenty of confidence.

The draw has undoubtedly been kind to the 26th seed, following up qualifier Antonia Lottner with 25-year-old wild card Davis, who is ranked 111.

But Davis has been in good form lately in second-tier events and showed what she can do on the big stage at the Australian Open last year by pushing eventual finalist Simona Halep to 15-13 in the deciding set.

She stands nine inches shorter than Konta at 5ft 2in but packs a punch with her ground strokes and there was little to choose between the pair in a tight first set.

Konta showcased a couple of the improvements that have lifted her back into the top 30, playing a terrific angled drop volley to save a break point in the seventh game, and using the drop shot to help secure the only break of the opening set in the eighth game.

Konta saved a break point in the next game before clinching the set on her third opportunity, but the second set quickly got away from her as Davis hit a hot streak and the British player made too many errors.

The heavy strapping around Davis’ left knee did not appear to be affecting her excellent movement, while she had an uncanny knack of finding the lines.

But Konta regrouped and broke the Davis serve to lead 2-0 in the deciding set after a long and match-turning game.

That seemed to break the American’s spirit and she did not win another game until she was 5-0 down. It seemed that would be that but Davis took heart from saving the match points and made Konta sweat before she finally put away the clinching volley and clenched her fists in celebration.