The Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club (KLTC) said it was confident of returning to the schedule in 2022.

"In light of the current situation around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club (KLTC)... made a decision to cancel the 2021 edition," the KLTC said in a statement.

"The Kooyong Classic will be back bigger and stronger in 2022."

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 26,000 people in Australia and killed 663, according to a Reuters tally.

The club at Kooyong hosted the Australian Open in the 1970s and 1980s before it moved to Melbourne Park in 1988. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

