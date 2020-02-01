Krejcikova, Mektic claim mixed doubles title at Australian Open

Krejcikova and Mektic proved too strong for the reigning U.S. Open champions in the tiebreak, winning eight straight points on their way to a 5-7 6-4 (10-1) victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Czech Krejcikova successfully defended her title after winning the event with American Rajeev Ram last year, while Croatia's Mektic captured his maiden Grand Slam trophy. (Writing by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)