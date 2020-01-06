Kuznetsova, Ostapenko pull out of Auckland Classic

Russian Kuznetsova, 34, was set to face Serena Williams at the event, a traditional warmup for the Australian Open, but pulled out due to a viral illness, while 22-year-old Ostapenko withdrew for "personal reasons".

It is another setback for the tournament, which who saw U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraw with a knee issue.

"Due to the withdrawal of Ostapenko and Kuznetsova, two lucky losers have found spots in the main draw," organisers said on Twitter https://twitter.com/ASB_Classic/status/1214023114020904961, with American Usue Maitane Arconada and Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure the fortunate pair.

Williams will now face Italy's Camila Giorgi while Latvian Ostapenko's first-round opponent, Laura Siegemund of Germany, takes on Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )