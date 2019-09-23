Kvitova, Sabalenka through to last-16 in Wuhan

Czech Kvitova, who won the title in 2014 and 2016, needed one break in the second set against Slovenia's Polona Hercog to wrap up the match 7-6(6) 6-3 after the opener went with serve.

Although Kvitova had six double faults, the world number seven won 75% of her first service points and also saved two break points to win in one hour and 42 minutes.

Kvitova will play either former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, seeded 10th, or Wang Yafan of China in the next round.

Belarusian Sabalenka advanced with a 6-1 6-0 victory over Danielle Collins, dispatching the American in 51 minutes.

Sabalenka fired down seven aces and broke her 25-year-old opponent six times to set up a last-16 clash with either Dutch sixth seed Kiki Bertens or American qualifier Bernarda Pera.

Top seeds Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep -- who got first-round byes -- play on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)