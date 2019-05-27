Kvitova withdraws from French Open with arm injury

"I'm so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," the sixth seed said on Twitter.

"I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear which could unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today.

The Czech player has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Kaja Juvan of Slovenia. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford ;)