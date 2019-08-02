The 13th seed fought back from a set down to beat the Frenchman 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 23 minutes.

Edmund will now face German Peter Gojowczyk in the last eight and is bidding to become the first Brit to reach a Washington singles final since Andy Murray did so back in 2006.

However, Murray lost in the final to Arnaud Clement, meaning 24-year-old Edmund can become the first British player to win the tournament since Tim Henman in 2003.

His upcoming opponent, Gojowczyk, pulled of a surprise victory over Canadian Milos Raonic, the 2014 Washington champion, on Thursday, beating the eighth seed 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 21 minutes to set up the quarter-final clash on Friday evening.