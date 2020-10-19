Kyle Edmund’s disappointing form continued as he was beaten in the first round of the bett1HULKS Championships in Cologne by Yoshihito Nishioka.

The British No 2 suffered his third successive first-round defeat as he lost 6-4, 6-0 to the world No 56.

The opening set might have been a different story if Edmund, who has only won one match since the season resumed, had taken seven break-point chances in the second game. However, Nishioka held and then broke in the fifth game.

Edmund had more break points as Nishioka looked to serve out the set but again he couldn’t take his opportunity from 0-40.

The second set was a far more one-sided affair as Edmund struggled on serve and was broken three times, ending up with a humiliating bagel.

