Tennis

Kyrgios makes winning return in Washington against Giron at Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios picked up a dominant Citi Open first fround win as he rolled past Marcos Giron 6-3 6-2 in just under an hour. Kyrgios was back in singles action for the first time since last month's Wimbledon final where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic (Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:07, an hour ago