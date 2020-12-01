Laura Robson has returned to the tennis court after a year away recovering from surgery.

The former Wimbledon junior champion underwent hip surgery last December, having also been operated on in 2018.

Roland-Garros Sinner: Zverev 'making excuses' for French Open defeat 29/11/2020 AT 12:29

She has not played a competitive match since April 2019 and has only entered three tournaments in the last two-and-a-half years.

But the 26-year-old might be gearing up for a return in 2021 after posting a video showing her hitting at the National Tennis Centre.

“Today is a really good day. My first hit in over a year,” she wrote.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d make it back on court after the last surgery. It’s taken ridiculous amounts of rehab and hard work to get to this point so I’m very proud of myself today.”

Robson was named WTA Newcomer of the Year for 2012 and reached a career-high singles ranking of 27 in 2013.

However, her career has been blighted by injuries since and she has been unable to compete at the top level.

Tokyo 2020 Thiem has Olympic gold in his sights 27/11/2020 AT 09:57