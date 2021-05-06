Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal were the major winners at the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Nadal, who won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and his 13th French Open back in October, was named World Sportsman of the Year for the second time.

It is his fourth Laureus honour, having also previously scooped the Breakthrough and Comeback awards.

Tennis Highlights: Nadal beats Popyrin to reach Madrid quarters 5 HOURS AGO

"The rest of the sportsmen probably deserve the trophy the same as me, but this was the year for me and I can’t be happier," said Nadal.

Winning the French Open and equalling the 20th Grand Slam of Roger Federer has been an unforgettable moment.

"It means a lot to equal my great rival, but at the same time, my great friend. It's something very special after all the history we have had together on and off court."

Laureus hailed Osaka's "powerful statement" at the US Open, where she won a second title, to support the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign as she highlighted racial injustice by wearing different face masks at her matches bearing the names of African Americans who died in recent years.

"I think it is important to use my voice," said 23-year-old Osaka.

Because for me I feel like I often hold back a lot and worry about what people think of me, but you know if you have a platform it is very important you use it.

The digital awards ceremony in Seville also recognised tennis great Billie Jean King, who received the Lifetime Achievement award.

With additional reporting from Reuters

List of winners

Sportsman of the Year Award : Rafael Nadal

: Rafael Nadal Sportswoman of the Year Award : Naomi Osaka

: Naomi Osaka Team of the Year Award : Bayern Munich

: Bayern Munich Breakthrough of the Year Award : Patrick Mahomes

: Patrick Mahomes Comeback of the Year Award : Max Parrot

: Max Parrot Sport for Good Award : KICKFORMORE by KICKFAIR

: KICKFORMORE by KICKFAIR Lifetime Achievement Award : Billie Jean King

: Billie Jean King Athlete Advocate of the Year Award : Lewis Hamilton

: Lewis Hamilton Sporting Inspiration Award : Mohamed Salah

: Mohamed Salah Sporting Moment of the Year Award: Chris Nikic

ATP Madrid Nadal beats Popyrin, Zverev downs Evans in Madrid 6 HOURS AGO