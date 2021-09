Tennis

Diego Schwartzman shows off handy footwork at Laver Cup with keepie uppies

Team World may have lost the Laver Cup but perhaps Diego Schwartzman has a future in football. The Argentine showed off some impressive footwork during his doubles match on Sunday. He paired up with Felix Auger Aliassime to take on Caper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev in an exhibition match.

00:00:23, 30 minutes ago