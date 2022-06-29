Andy Murray has joined Team Europe for the Laver Cup.

The event will take place at The O2 from September 23-25, with Europe out to win against Team World for a fifth successive time.

The former World No. 1 is the third member of a European contingent, joining Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the roster.

“I’m looking forward to playing the Laver Cup in London,” Murray said.

“I love playing as part of a team and there is a great atmosphere and intensity to the event. I’ve heard lots of good things and I’m excited to be teaming up with both Roger and Rafa for Team Europe.”

Federer took to social media to welcome the news, quote tweeting the announcement with a “Europe Avengers assemble” message.

It will be Murray’s debut at the event but Nadal and Federer have competed in tandem there before. They played doubles in the 2017 edition, while both represented Team Europe in the 2019 tournament as well - offering coaching advice to one another as team-mates rather than rivals.

Europe will once more be captained by 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg, and the Swede said he was excited to have the inspirational Brit on his team.

“I am extremely excited to have Andy on our team,” Team Europe captain Borg said.

“He is a dedicated, ferocious, and inspirational competitor who has re-established himself at the top of the game. He will be an incredible asset for the home team in both singles and doubles.”

