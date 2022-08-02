Nick Kyrgios will not be competing in the Laver Cup next month as he wants to spend more time with his family, the Wimbledon finalist has said.

The Australian was part of Team World in all four editions of the tournament so far, but on Tuesday he took to social media to announce his decision.

"No Laver Cup for me this year," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

"Gotta have that home time with my family and (my) beautiful girlfriend."

Team World captain John McEnroe has signed up Canada’s Felix-Auger-Aliassime, America’s Taylor Fritz and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman already for the tournament, which will be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25.

Team Europe have won all four previous editions of the Laver Cup where six of Europe’s best players take on six of the best from the rest of the world over three days.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray as part of a European dream team, that has 66 Grand Slams between them.

Europe captain Bjorn Borg admitted his delight at bringing four legends together for the tournament.

He said: "I don't think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together. I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it."

