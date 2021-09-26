Nick Kyrgios has hinted at an early retirement from tennis after being beaten twice as Team Europe swept the second day of competition at the 2021 Laver Cup.

The outspoken Australian was beaten in straight sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 6-4) before falling to doubles defeat as Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev combined to triumph over Kyrgios and partner John Isner in a pulsating encounter.

That completed a full day of victories in Boston for Bjorn Borg's Team Europe as they took a commanding 11-1 lead.

Kyrgios said after his defeat to the Greek world number three that he is unsure what the future holds, revealing that his mum is suffering with health issues and suggesting that he will retire inside three years.

"This is probably my last Laver Cup," the Australian said.

"I don't know how much longer I will be in tennis. This is my last event of the year - I will get my body right ahead of the Australian Open.

"My mum is not doing too well with her health. I'd like to go back and see her.

"As long as I'm on the court, I will try and give my best, but I'm not going to lie and say that I'm going to plan to play four or five more years on tour."

The 26-year-old has hinted at a disillusionment with life on tour in the past, with Kyrgios previously claiming that he "doesn't like" tennis.

The talented, but divisive, Kyrgios has also mentioned 28 as a potential retirement age in the past.

A disastrous Day Two for John McEnroe's Team World left Europe just two points short of victory at TD Garden.

Along with Tsitsipas' dual triumphs, there were wins for Alexander Zverev (over Isner) and Daniil Medvedev, who produced a commanding second set to sweep aside Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-0.

US Open champion Medvedev said: "I played unbelievably, especially the second set.

"I didn't know what to expect because after the US Open, I didn't play for a week and half. I came here, practised as much as I Could the past three days, but was surprisingly feeling well."

Team World must win every match on Day Three.

The schedule opens with Rublev and Zverev paired to take on the contrasting World partnership of Reilly Opelka and Shapovalov.

Zverev will then be in singles action against Felix Auger-Aliassime before Medvedev and Tsitsipas complete the event with singles encounters with Diego Schwartzmann and John Isner, respectively.

"It's not over yet," Europe captain Borg suggested, though noting his team's dominance so far.

- - -

