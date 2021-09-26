Andrey Rublev joked that Roger Federer was supporting Team World on the third and final day of the Laver Cup in Boston.

He and partner Alexander Zverev sealed Laver Cup victory for Team Europe with a 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 win over Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov in the doubles.

It was a fourth straight success for Team Europe in the event, and Rublev and Zverev were in jovial mood during their post-match chat with Jim Courier.

Courier took the opportunity to thank Swiss star Federer for creating the event but Rublev interjected, saying:

I don’t know, I saw Roger today was supporting Team World during our doubles

Courier, ever the professional, attempted to intimate that even if the 20-time Grand Slam winner had split allegiances, it would have been to see the event extended to a further singles match, saying: “Maybe he just wanted to see one more singles match.”

However, Zverev was having none of it.

“Actually, that makes sense now because he was trying to confuse me during the singles yesterday as well. While the whole team was telling me to do one thing he was telling me to do the complete opposite. So now, I understand - smart guy over there.”

Zverev was referring to his match against John Isner as Team Europe took team-mate coaching to the next level - with the Olympic champion getting advice from his eight team-mates and also Federer sitting in the stands.

