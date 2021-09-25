Tennis

Laver Cup highlights: Matteo Berrettini overcomes Felix Auger-Aliassime in battle of debutants

Matteo Berrettini beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 10-8 on day one of the Laver Cup. It was a day that saw Team Europe take a tight grip on proceedings, but Team World's victory in the concluding doubles match on Friday gave them hope.

00:06:38, 26 minutes ago