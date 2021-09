Tennis

Laver Cup 2021 - ‘That is what he thought of that miss!’ – Alexander Zverev smashes racket in frustration

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev wrapped up Laver Cup victory for Team Europe with a win over Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov in the doubles. However, that did not stop the German Olympic champion showing his frustration at one particularly galling miss.

00:00:25, an hour ago