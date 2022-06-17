John McEnroe was full of praise for Team World as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman became the first names on the American's roster.

The trio will line-up for McEnroe’s Team World at the Laver Cup this September at the O2 Arena.

Canada's best male player Auger-Aliassime entered the top 10 in January, while Fritz is the American No. 1 one and Schwartzman the leading Argentine player.

Team Europe has won the first four editions of the Laver Cup under captain Bjorn Borg, storming to victory in 2017 and 2021 with narrower victories in 2018 and 2019.

But McEnroe is hopeful the new crop can challenge Europe's dominance.

“These are tough competitors each with a track record now of beating the best and winning titles at the highest level,” McEnroe said.

“They also understand Laver Cup competition and how matches can swing so easily. We have been extremely close to pulling off a Team World victory in four attempts and will have an excellent chance with Felix, Taylor and Diego on the team.

"Felix has had a stand-out season and is one of the leading younger players of the new generation.

“He has reached many tour-level finals and has the talent to challenge Grand Slam champions like Rafael Nadal, who he narrowly lost to in five sets at Roland-Garros this year."

Aliassime - who was the highest ranked player in the side when Team World lost 14-1 to Team Europe in 2021 - also looked forward to his second appearance at the event.

“I’m excited to be returning for Team World,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Boston was a great first experience of Laver Cup and the atmosphere was very special. One year on, I feel confident that I can win points for Team World this time around.”

Team-mate Fritz, who captured a stunning title at Indian Wells this year, said the team event 'brings out the best' in him, while world No. 16 Schwartzman also recalled fond memories of the tournament.

“I have great memories of playing Laver Cup and forming such strong bonds with my team-mates. I can’t wait to take part this year at The O2, the atmosphere will be out of this world,” he said.

