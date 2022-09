Tennis

'Get him tired before doubles!' - Casper Ruud jokes about giving Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal advantage at Laver Cup

'Get him tired before the doubles!' - Casper Ruud jokes about giving Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal an advantage in the doubles at the Laver Cup. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:02:01, 20 hours ago