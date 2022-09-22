Tennis

‘I finally got it’ – Casper Ruud reveals he got Roger Federer’s telephone number, spurns dinner invitation

The Norwegian Casper Ruud has risen to a career high ranking of world No.2 after his run to the final of the US Open, and is a team-mate of Roger Federer's at the Laver Cup. But until this week in London, Casper Ruud did not have the 20-time Grand Slam champion's phone number - though that did not stop the 23-year-old turning down a dinner invitation from Federer...

00:01:30, 16 hours ago