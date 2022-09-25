The 2022 Laver Cup resumes on Sunday with the tournament still up for grabs.

Team Europe lead 8–4 after the first two days of action, and they will look to secure a fifth consecutive tournament victory today.

Victories on day three are worth three points, meaning that Team World can surge back into contention with a win in the opening doubles match.

Team Europe's pair of Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray face Team World duo Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime first up, before three singles matches which follow.

Novak Djokovic, who is unbeaten at the Laver Cup so far this year, will meet Auger-Alissime, before Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Frances Tiafoe. The tournament will finish up with Casper Ruud against Taylor Fritz.

However, with 13 points being the requirement for victory, the final two matches may not be required as Team Europe could clinch the tournament with two early victories on Sunday.

The day session begins from 12pm BST.

Berrettini and Djokovic down De Minaur and Sock in Laver Cup doubles

Top match - Djokovic v Auger-Aliassime

A mouth-watering clash for tennis fans is the second match on today's schedule. The veteran legend against the Canadian rising star has all the makings of a classic.

The pair have only met once before. That was in the quarter-finals of this year's ATP Masters event in Rome. Djokovic won a tight match in straight sets, and FAA will be looking for a touch of revenge today.

Potential Upset - Matteo Berrettini/Andy Murray v Jack Sock/Felix Auger-Aliassime

The day's opening match is the key to the tournament as Team Europe could take a virtually unassailable lead with victory. Neither of Team World's players have tasted victory at the 2022 Laver Cup, while Berrettini has won both of his matches so far.

Berrettini beat Auger-Aliassime in the singles yesterday - 7–6(13–11), 4–6, [10–7] - adding an additional wrinkle to the opening clash.

Team World need a victory to set themselves up for a comeback late on Sunday.

Order of Play - Sunday 25 September

1. Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray v Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock

2. Novak Djokovic v Felix Auger-Aliassime

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas v Frances Tiafoe

4. Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz

Play is scheduled to begin at12pm BST.

Television Coverage

Sunday's coverage of The Laver Cup will be live on Eurosport in the United Kingdom, and available to stream on the Eurosport website and Discovery+.

