Tennis

Laver Cup highlights: Alex De Minaur beats Andy Murray in gruelling three-set match at the O2 Arena

Alex de Minaur gave Team World their first win at the 2022 Laver Cup by coming from behind to beat home favourite Andy Murray in front of the British crowd. De Minaur lost a tight first set but physically got the upper hand on Murray to fight back and take an important victory. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:03:00, 16 hours ago