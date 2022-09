Tennis

Laver Cup: Protester sets his arm on fire before he is removed from the court at the O2 Arena in London

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman looked shocked as a protester was quickly removed from the court ahead of the second set of their Laver Cup match. The spectator runned onto the court and set his arm on fire before he was escorted off.

00:02:34, a day ago