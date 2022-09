Tennis

Matteo Berrettini and Novak Djokovic down Alex De Minaur and Jack Sock in Laver Cup doubles

Watch Laver Cup highlights from the match as Matteo Berrettini and Novak Djokovic take on Alex De Minaur and Jack Sock. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:03:00, 11 hours ago