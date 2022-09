Tennis

'Tonight was special, surreal' - Andy Murray reflects on a 'really cool' night with Roger Federer farewell

'Tonight was special, surreal' - Andy Murray reflects on a 'really cool' night with Roger Federer bidding farewell to tennis as part of the Laver Cup. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:23, 15 hours ago