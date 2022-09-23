Andy Murray - Alex De Minaur
A. Murray vs A. De Minaur | Laver Cup
Men's Team | 23.09.2022 | London
Not started
A. Murray
A. De Minaur
from 19:00
Players Overview
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1000
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking22
- ATP points1745
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
A. Murray
A. De Minaur
