Stefanos Tsitsipas - Diego Schwartzman

S. Tsitsipas vs D. Schwartzman | Laver Cup
Men's Team | 23.09.2022 | London
Not started
S. Tsitsipas
S. Tsitsipas
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
from 14:30
Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking6
  • ATP points4810
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking17
  • ATP points2110
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

S. Tsitsipas

D. Schwartzman

