Stefanos Tsitsipas - Diego Schwartzman
S. Tsitsipas vs D. Schwartzman | Laver Cup
Men's Team | 23.09.2022 | London
Not started
S. Tsitsipas
D. Schwartzman
from 14:30
Players Overview
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4810
- Age24
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking17
- ATP points2110
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
5 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
S. Tsitsipas
D. Schwartzman
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040