The competition is named after Australia's Rod Laver, one of the greatest tennis players of all time with 11 Grand Slam titles to his name, eight in the open era. He also won five Davis Cup titles with his country and it is fitting that an elite-level team tournament bears his name.

The Laver Cup was inaugurated in 2017 as an indoor hard-court tournament between teams representing Europe and the rest of the world, partially imitating golf's Ryder Cup with a strong American slant on Team World.

A brand new tournament with an unusual format was always going to need big names to help launch it and the biggest - Roger Federer - was at the heart of its creation: his management company TEAM8 were part of the group that came up with the idea.

Its first edition in Prague was an instant hit with five of the world's top 10 players involved including Federer and great rival Rafael Nadal, playing on the same team. The pictures of the two of them playing doubles together flew around the world to give tennis fans an early Christmas present.

After heading Chicago for last year's event, Federer will be on home soil this time around in Geneva.

Laver Cup schedule and scoring system

(All times BST)

Like the Ryder Cup that inspired it, the Laver Cup is spread over three days. The first two days consist of three singles matches followed by a doubles match but the final day has the doubles scheduled first, followed by the three singles matches.

The scoring system is design to ensure no team can win the Laver Cup before the final day's play has begun: on the first day, each match is worth one point; on the second day, each match is worth two points; and on the third day, each match is worth three points.

Friday September 20, midday: Match 1 (singles), Match 2 (singles)

Friday September 20, 6pm: Match 3 (singles), Match 4 (doubles)

Saturday September 21, midday: Match 5 (singles), Match 6 (singles)

Saturday September 21, 6pm: Match 7 (singles), Match 8 (doubles)

Sunday September 22, 11am: Match 9 (doubles), Match 10 (singles), Match 11 (singles), Match 12 (singles)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal could be reuinted in an epic doubles partnership at this year's Laver CupGetty Images

Laver Cup teams

For the third year running, Team Europe will be led by Bjorn Borg and Team World will be lead by John McEnroe.

Team Europe: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Fabio Fognini, Roberto Bautista Agut (alternate)

Team World: John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Jordan Thompson (alternate)

Laver Cup results

2017: Team Europe 15-8 Team World

2018: Team Europe 13-8 Team World

Laver Cup records

Appropriately enough, Roger Federer is the most successful Laver Cup player over its first two years with 12 points overall and an unbeaten record (4-0) in singles matches.

The best doubles player is Jack Sock, who has only been beaten once in the format and has also played more matches (8) than anyone else in Laver Cup tennis.