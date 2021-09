Tennis

Laver Cup 2021 - ‘Roger was supporting Team World!’ – Andrey Rublev accuses Federer of split loyalties

“I don’t know, I saw Roger today supporting more team world,” joked Andrey Rublev after he and Alexander Zverev sealed Laver Cup victory for Team Europe with a win over Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov in the doubles. His partner Zverev then joined in on the joke, adding: “He was trying to confuse me yesterday during the singles as well.”

