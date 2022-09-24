Novak Djokovic / Matteo Berrettini - Jack Sock / Alex De Minaur
M. Berrettini/N. Djokovic vs J. Sock/A. De Minaur | Laver Cup
Men's Team | 24.09.2022 | London
Not started
M. Berrettini
N. Djokovic
J. Sock
A. De Minaur
from 20:30
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- Age35
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
JackSock
United States
- Age30
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Berrettini
N. Djokovic
No match played yet
J. Sock
A. De Minaur
No match played yet
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad