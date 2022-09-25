Andy Murray / Matteo Berrettini - Jack Sock / Félix Auger-Aliassime
M. Berrettini/A. Murray vs F. Auger-Aliassime/J. Sock | Laver Cup
Men's Team | 25.09.2022 | London
Not started
M. Berrettini
A. Murray
F. Auger-Aliassime
J. Sock
from 12:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
AndyMurray
Scotland
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
- Age22
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
JackSock
United States
- Age30
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Berrettini
A. Murray
No match played yet
F. Auger-Aliassime
J. Sock
No match played yet