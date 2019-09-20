Eurosport

Federer and Zverev beat Shapovalov and Sock to seal European advantage

By Eurosport

8 minutes agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Watch highlights as Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev team up to win the first doubles match of the 2019 Laver Cup weekend.

