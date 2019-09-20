Eurosport

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev interviewed after Laver Cup doubles win

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev interviewed after Laver Cup doubles win
By Eurosport

4 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev give their take on their Laver Cup doubles win for Team Europe against Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov.

0Read and react
0Read and react