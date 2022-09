Tennis

Laver Cup - Novak Djokovic 'not old enough' to retire, only when he can't compete with young stars

Laver Cup - Novak Djokovic is 'not old enough' to retire, only when he can't compete with young stars, he says in a press conference. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:51, 11 hours ago