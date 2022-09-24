Cameron Norrie - Taylor Fritz

C. Norrie vs T. Fritz | Laver Cup
Men's Team | 24.09.2022 | London
Not started
C. Norrie
C. Norrie
T. Fritz
T. Fritz
from 14:30
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking8
  • ATP points3550
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking12
  • ATP points3055
  • Age24
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Norrie

T. Fritz

Related matches

Men's Team

M. Berrettini
M. Berrettini
713
3
F. Auger-Aliassime
F. Auger-Aliassime
611
4
N. Djokovic
N. Djokovic
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
from 19:00
M. Berrettini
M. Berrettini
N. Djokovic
N. Djokovic
J. Sock
J. Sock
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
from 20:30
25/09
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz

Laver Cup Singles - 24 September 2022

Follow the Laver Cup Singles Tennis match between Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 24 September 2022.

Find up to date Laver Cup Singles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.