Novak Djokovic - Frances Tiafoe

N. Djokovic vs F. Tiafoe | Laver Cup
Men's Team | 24.09.2022 | London
Not started
N. Djokovic
N. Djokovic
F. Tiafoe
F. Tiafoe
from 19:00
Players Overview

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points3570
  • Age35
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking19
  • ATP points1940
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

N. Djokovic

F. Tiafoe

25/09
Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

