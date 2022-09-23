Andy Murray - Alex De Minaur

A. Murray vs A. De Minaur | Laver Cup
Men's Team | 23.09.2022 | London
Completed
A. Murray
A. Murray
7
3
07
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
5
6
110
Players Overview

Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points1000
  • Age35
  • Height1.9m
  • Weight-
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1745
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

A. Murray

A. De Minaur

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur

Laver Cup Singles - 23 September 2022

Follow the Laver Cup Singles Tennis match between Andy Murray and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 23 September 2022.

Find up to date Laver Cup Singles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.