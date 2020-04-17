The event was plunged into doubt when Roland Garros organisers took the shock decision to move their tournament from May to September, causing a clash of dates with the Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup initially insisted their sold-out event would still go ahead – leaving players on the ATP Tour in a difficult situation – but they have now backed down.

The fourth edition will now be held from September 24-26 in 2021, with Boston retaining hosting duties.

Video - Tennis Legends: Reaction to 'shocking' Roland Garros decision 02:46

"It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned," 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer explained.

"Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021."

The Laver Cup is an international exhibition event between Team Europe and Team USA, effectively tennis’ answer to the Ryder Cup. Team Europe have won all three editions.

Video - Champagne moment - Nadal, Federer, Zverev & Tsitsipas go wild after Laver Cup win 01:09

"We needed to make a decision now on our event," Laver Cup chairman Tony Godsick said.

"We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts.

"We created the Laver Cup to celebrate the greats of the game – past, present and future – and to grow the game of tennis. The Laver Cup is only at the start of a long and incredible journey which will continue next year."