Nadal beat Team World's Milos Raonic in the singles on Friday before combining with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the doubles - only to be beaten by Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock.

The world No 2 then pulled out of Sunday's finale with a wrist injury, meaning he could not form a famous doubles with Federer.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted he had some sympathy for Nadal after being limited in his own contributions in previous years.

"Physically it was the best Laver Cup in my career. In the first two years I had some back issues, I felt too strict while now it was not like this.

Federer himself played two singles matches and two doubles matches, only losing once, as Team Europe emerged 13-11 victors for the third year in a row.

Federer added: "I lost my voice. Probably I shouted too strong and for a too long time on the match point, but it's okay.

"On Tuesday I will already have a fitness practice. I had some free days off before the Laver Cup and I was looking forward to them. The idea was not get too tired after the Laver Cup.

"Probably I played more than I had planned to but I went through it, except my voice. The season is still long and I am looking forward to it."