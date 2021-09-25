Tennis

Laver Cup 2021 - 'Not the best advert' - Stefanos Tsitsipas' shoe 'shreds' as Nick Kyrgios laughs at delay

Laver Cup 2021 - 'Not the best advert' - Stefanos Tsitsipas' shoe 'shreds' during a long rally as Nick Kyrgios laughs at the subsequent delay as the Greek sorts new footwear. You can watch the Laver Cup live on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk and via the Eurosport app. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to get yourself all set for the action from Boston.

00:00:54, an hour ago