When is the Laver Cup?

This year, the exhibition event will be played in Boston from Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 26.

Context

This will be the fourth edition of the team event - essentially, tennis' answer to the Ryder Cup in golf.

Team Europe are undefeated so far at the event, having boasted a stellar line up including the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in previous years.

In terms of the scoring system, matches are worth more as the tournament progresses. Each match on Friday is worth one point, then two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points out of a possible 24 available is declared the winner. If the score is tied at 12-12 then a deciding fifth match is played on Sunday.

No player can play singles more than twice during the three days and at least four of the six players must play doubles, so all the players in each team must be involved.

How can you watch it?

You can watch the Laver Cup live on Eurosport 1 , eurosport.co.uk and via the Eurosport app.

Schedule

The opening singles match begins on Friday, September 24 at 18:00 UK time and will be followed by the second in what will be the 'day session'.

The night session, from midnight UK time, then takes in the third singles rubber, followed by the opening doubles encounter.

The same schedule follows for Saturday, September 25, then day three begins an hour earlier at 17:00 UK time with the final doubles rubber, followed by the final three singles clashes in one long session.

Who is playing this year?

World number two and the new US Open champion, Daniil Medvedev, world number seven Andrey Rublev, world number eight Matteo Berrettini and world number 11 Casper Ruud will all be playing in the event for the first time. They will be joined by regulars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in Bjorn Borg’s team.

“I’m really excited,” said Medvedev. “Playing as part of a team is special for us, as we don’t get the chance to do that often. I’m also looking forward to being on the same side of the net for once with some of my biggest rivals on the tour!”

Team World, meanwhile, have called up big-serving American duo John Isner and Reilly Opelka, along with Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Australian Nick Kyrgios.

“Laver Cup is my favourite week of the year and I just love being part of the team,” said Kyrgios, who will be playing in the event for the fourth time.

“It’s going to be unreal playing at TD Garden, home of the Celtics. Boston fans love their sport, so if we can win the Laver Cup anywhere, then TD Garden and Boston, one of the greatest sports cities in the world, is the place to do it.”

