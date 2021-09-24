There was a scary moment for Felix Auger-Aliassime during his opening Laver Cup match against Matteo Berrettini as he slipped on an advertising hoarding.

The 21-year-old Canadian won the opening set of his clash with Berrettini and was chasing down a ball wide on his side of the court when he jumped up on top of a board and slipped badly onto the other side.

He was helped to his feet by a nearby cameraman and, very fortunately, was able to laugh off the incident as the crowd gave a concerned reaction inside TD Garden in Boston.

Laver Cup 'Didn't need to do it!' - Auger-Aliassime slips on advertising hoarding AN HOUR AGO

Thankfully he escaped without any injury, but the incident was a nervy one for the player and the crowd as Berrettini watched on with a concerned expression.

"Ooh! Wow!" exclaimed Chris Bradnam, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"Don't panic, I'm alright!" he said, as Auger-Aliassime gestured to the umpire and his opponent to show that he was okay.

Wow, that could have been really, really unfortunate.

"That was a bit nervy for a moment. He didn't need to do it!"

Earlier, Casper Ruud gave Team Europe the early lead as he brushed aside Reilly Opelka of Team World in straight sets in the opening rubber of the 2021 edition of the event.

'A wonderful performance' - Ruud closes out opening win for Team Europe

- - -

You can watch the Laver Cup live on Eurosport 1 , eurosport.co.uk and via the Eurosport app. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to get yourself all set for the action from Boston.

Laver Cup 'I don't think his hands are that good' - Zverev coaches Ruud mid-match 3 HOURS AGO