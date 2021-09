Tennis

Laver Cup highlights: Andrey Rublev beats Diego Schwartzman in classic

In the late singles match, Andrey Rublev got the better of Diego Schwartzman in a titanic battle. Argentina star Schwartzman took the opening set and led 6-2 in the match tie-break after Rublev had taken the second. But the Russian dug deep into his reserves to secure a 4-6 6-3 11-9 win after an hour and 51 minutes.

00:05:53, an hour ago