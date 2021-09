Tennis

Laver Cup Highlights: John Isner and Denis Shapovalov beat Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev

Europe are in control after the first day of action at the Laver Cup. However, John Isner and Denis Shapovalov gave the Team World fans in Boston something to cling to with a battling 4-6 7-6(2) 10-1 win over Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev.

00:04:21, an hour ago