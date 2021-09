Tennis

Tennis video - 'Huge cheer straight away' - Roger Federer gets standing ovation at Laver Cup

'Huge cheer straight away' - Roger Federer gets a standing ovation at the 2021 edition of the Laver Cup in Boston, just minutes after Rod Laver himself got a similar reception from the raucous crowd at the event between Team Europe and Team World. You can watch the Laver Cup live on Eurosport 1, eurosport.co.uk and via the Eurosport app.

00:00:45, an hour ago