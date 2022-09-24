Andy Murray reflected on a special opening day at the Laver Cup after receiving some incredible backing in his singles defeat to Alex de Minaur on Friday.

Murray was ultimately beaten 5-7 6-3 10-7, as Team World secured their first win at the competition, but the Scot was overwhelmed with the support from his team-mates in a raucous 02 Arena.

He told Eurosport: “It was special to be a part of this occasion and team. It was surreal sitting or standing and looking over at my team and having Bjorn Borg supporting you.

“With all of the guys that were there on the bench, it was really cool and a memory I'll have for a long time.”

Murray got some tips from Novak Djokovic with the score at 6-5, with the score locked at deuce for 10 minutes.

Eventually, a double fault from De Minaur proved crucial, as Murray won the first set 7-5, which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats for 80 minutes.

However, it wasn’t to be for the Scot, with the Australian's pace and movement clearly taking its toll on him.

After missing two break points, De Minaur broke Murray's serve for a second time to win the set. A Laver Cup 10-point tie-break followed, which De Minaur won 10-7.

“They were just encouraging me and trying to pick my energy levels up because they could all see that I was struggling physically at the end of the match,” he added.

“I tried, and that's the one regret I have that I wasn't physically able to do that at the end, but Roger (Federer), Rafa (Nadal), Novak (Djokovic), Stefanos (Tsitsipas), Matteo (Berrettini), all of the guys on the bench were supporting me unbelievably well and they helped me a lot.”

In contrast, it was a fine victory for De Minaur, who is in doubles action tonight alongside American birthday boy Jack Sock, as they face Matteo Berrettini and Novak Djokovic.

Following the victory over Murray, he said: “The atmosphere out here was second to none. Even though you guys were for Team Europe, I appreciate it.

“I just wanted to do anything I could to get a win for my team and I managed to find a way out there today.

“I don’t know if there were tactics out there, it was more of a battle and being ready for however long it took.

“Andy is a hell of a competitor. He’s done so much for the sport. I’m just grateful to have him around.”

De Minaur’s doubles match-up is the second one of the evening session, which begins at 7pm UK time when Djokovic plays Sock’s compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

