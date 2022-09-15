Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has paid tribute to his great rival Roger Federer after the Swiss superstar announced his retirement on Thursday evening

Federer, 41, announced in a social media post that after this year's Laver Cup - which runs from September 23 to 25 - he will step away from tennis for good after a series of injuries and operations.

Ad

Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles to Federer's 20, is held up as one of the men's tennis' "Big Three" alongside Federer and Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Tennis 'Thank you for everything' - New No.1 Alcaraz pays tribute to Federer AN HOUR AGO

Writing on Twitter, Nadal said he had hoped that "this day would never have come," but did add there were still lots of things for the pair to do together, both inside and outside the sport.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London"

Nadal will be alongside Federer as a part of Team Europe for the upcoming Laver Cup, that you can stream live on Eurosport and discovery+

Nadal and Federer talk childhoods, health and rehab in amusing Instagram chat

Federer and Nadal enjoyed one of the greatest sporting rivalries in history. The pair played each other 40 times, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 24-16 overall, including 14-10 in finals. Nine of the finals were in Grand Slams which is an all-time record.

The 2008 Wimbledon final between Federer and Nadal - which the Spaniard won 6-4 6-4 6-7(5-7) 6-7 (8-10) 9-7 in four hours and 48 minutes - is widely considered by experts and fans as the greatest professional tennis match in history. From 2006 to 2008, they contested every French Open and Wimbledon final.

Their last meeting was in the 2019 Wimbledon semi-final, which Federer won 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-3 6-4.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Tennis Roger Federer to retire. When is his last game? What is his legacy? Why is he stopping? 2 HOURS AGO