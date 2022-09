Tennis

'An amazing moment' - Rafael Nadal on sharing court with Roger Federer in his final match at Laver Cup

Hear from Rafael Nadal as he gives his thoughts after sharing the court with Roger Federer in the legend's final match. Unfortunately the pair's doubles match ended in defeat but it was an incredible spectacle at the Laver Cup.

00:01:11, 7 hours ago